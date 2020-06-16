Former ‘X Factor’ Judge Tulisa Denies Contestant Misha B’s Allegations Of Racism

“The X Factor” is being publicly called out for its treatment of Black contestants.

On Sunday, former contestant Misha B shared a post on her Instagram account opening up about her experiences on the reality competition show.

“In 2011 what I thought at the time would be the best opportunity for me, turned out to be the most painful experience of my life,” she wrote. “They saw an opportunity to tear down a Black girl that came from a broken home and worked together to assassinate my character and to sabotage my career by orchestrating lies.”

She also recalled being accused of bullying by judge Louis Walsh, which he later apologized for, and judge Tulisa Contostavlos telling her, “You being so feisty can come across as mean.”

Misha said, “I know that I’m not the only one who has heard those words — feisty, mean. These are common words people use to describe Black women.”

Tulisa responded on Instagram, writing, “I have witnessed black people being torn down in the industry, especially black women. It is a very real and serious issue. But my issue at that time was a response to actions, and was in no way shape or form about race. I have never and will never take part in any oppressive or racist agenda.”

In a video included in the post, Tulisa added, “One thing I regret is calling her out publicly … that I am truly sorry for. But to say and make claims … that it was racially motivated is ludicrous.

“There had been an accumulation of things that Misha had done to other contestants, and my contestants, backstage. She had made two of my acts cry. One of them being on the night that I made those comments … I called a lot of people out on that show … it’s not to do with skin colour.”

Misha also shared an excerpt from a book by former judge Gary Barlow in which he wrote of Fremantle and Syco Entertainment producers, “About half an hour before the show goes live, the producers would come in and they’d go ‘Oh my god. That Misha. She’s such a bully. Can’t believe it. She is such a bully. In fact, you know what? You should say it. You should say it on air. She’s just bullied everyone all week.”

