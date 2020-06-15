Kelly Clarkson Honours Black Lives Matter Protests With Cover Of U2’s ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’

Kelly Clarkson honoured those protesting oppression and racism with her latest “Kellyoke” performance.

The musician belted out U2’s hit single “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”, with the clip including a montage of photos from the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

Clarkson’s latest performance comes after she revealed that members of her staff had begun to #StartTheConversation by sharing their own experiences with racism.

“It is an honest and sometimes difficult dialogue but we have always strived to be a show about connection and we want to walk the walk every day,” Clarkson said. “Even when it is hard.”

The singer then urged others to share their own stories using the #StartTheConversation hashtag.