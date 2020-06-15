‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Is Here To Slay In Sizzling New Trailer

Get ready to slay, the Canadian way.

On Monday, the first trailer dropped for the highly anticipated reality competition “Canada’s Drag Race”.

The spin-off of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” brings all the talented drag action north of the border, premiering July 2 on Crave.

“Canada’s Drag Race will serve up all the fan-favourites from RuPaul’s Drag Race with a dash of maple-flavoured Canadian realness,” the official description reads. “From Snatch Game, Rumail, the reading challenge, puppets, makeovers, and gag-worthy untucked sessions, each episode will test the queens’ talents and challenge them to master singing, dancing, acting, impersonation, costume making, and improvisation.”

The show also announced some of the guest judges Canadians can expect to see in the show’s inaugural season, including fashion designer Biddell, actress Amanda Brugel, musician Deborah Cox, Elisha Cuthbert, Tom Green, Mary Walsh, Jade Hassouné, Michelle Visage and Allie X.

Others set to appear in the series include photographer Matt Barnes, “Drag Race UK” star Crystal, iconic Canadian Drag Queen Michelle DuBarry and more.