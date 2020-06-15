Liza Minnelli Reveals Truth Behind Rumours She’s Been Helping Prince Harry ‘Find His Feet’ In L.A.

Liza Minnelli has denied she’s now BFFs with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Minnelli took to Facebook to set the record straight about a story recently published by The Sun, claiming she’s been helping Harry “find his feet” in Los Angeles.

Sharing a link to the story in question, the singer said: “While I wish them well, I have never met Prince Harry and Meghan. Any statement to the contrary is a complete fabrication.”

Minnelli’s comments come after the paper reported she’d contacted Harry after befriending his late mom, Princess Diana.

A source told the Sun, “Harry has found the transition from the U.K. to L.A. very challenging at times, and lockdown hasn’t helped him establish himself yet. Liza reached out because she was close to Diana and offered her support.”

“She’s been dealing with paparazzi for years, and knows the fame game,” the source continued. “Obviously, Meghan comes from a theatrical background too, so it’s been great for the three of them.”

While the story itself isn’t true, Minnelli was friends with Diana, who she first met backstage at one of her concerts.

Princess Diana laughs with American performer Liza Minnelli on September 20, 1991 in London. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan moved to L.A. in March before officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family on March 31.