KJ Apa Responds After Being Called Out For Not Speaking Up In Support Of Black Lives Matter

KJ Apa is responding after being accused of not saying enough in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

On June 6, comedian Elijah Daniel called out the actor for staying “so silent” in regards to the movement, despite Apa’s large social media platform with over 18 million Instagram followers and his involvement in the 2018 film “The Hate U Give”, which dealt with police brutality.

“If KJ was the co-star of that movie, why is he so silent?” Daniel tweeted. “He has such a massive, young audience and got paid to be in a movie about police brutality and… posted a black square?”

This past weekend, Apa took to Twitter to respond to Daniel, writing, “I don’t need to post about my opinions and beliefs in order for them to be real to me. I support Black lives — but don’t feel it’s necessary to prove to people I do by posting my attendance at these protests.”

I don’t need to post about my opinions and beliefs in order for them to be real to me. I support black lives – but I don’t feel it’s necessary to prove to people I do by posting my attendance at these protests. — KJ Apa (@kj_apa) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, many of the actor’s “Riverdale” co-stars have been outspoken about racial injustice and police brutality during this time, with Cole Sprouse revealing he was arrested during a peaceful protest in Santa Monica.