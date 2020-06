Blue Ivy Receives First BET Award Nomination

The 2020 BET Awards nominations are in and Blue Ivy Carter has made the list.

On Monday, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s 8-year-old daughter earned her first nomination for appearing on her mom’s song “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.

The empowering song is nominated for the BET Her Award, which honours neo soul and/or traditional R&B artists.

Along with Beyonce and Blue Ivy, WizKid and SAINt JHN are also featured on the track.

Alicia Keys’ “Underdog”, Ciara’s “Melanin”, Layton Greene’s “I Choose”, Lizzo’s “Tempo”, and Rapsody’s “Afeni” are also nominated in the same category.

The ceremony will air on BET and CBS on June 28 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT. It will be a virtual broadcast due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.