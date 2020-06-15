‘The Politician’ Gets The Campaign Going In Season 2 Trailer

Things are getting real on “The Politician”.

On Monday, the trailer for season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series dropped, bringing a whole new world of scandal and drama with it.

The dramedy’s second season follows Ben Platt’s Payton Hobart as he attempts a challenge against longtime New York State Senate incumbent Dede Standish, played by Judith Light.

What seems like an easy victory for Payton at first, quickly descends into dirty tricks as he and Dede battle it out to claim victory at the voting booth.

Gwyneth Paltrow returns as Payton’s mother, Georgina, along with Zoey Deutch, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine and Rahne Jones.

“The Politician” season 2 hit Netflix on June 19.