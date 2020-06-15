Jessica Chastain Is Bringing Alice Feeney Novel ‘His & Hers’ To TV

Jessica Chastain has found her next project for television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Tree Of Life” actress has snapped up the rights to produce an adaptation of the novel His & Hers, from Sometimes I Lie author Alice Feeney.

The thriller tells the story of British detective Jack Harper and BBC newsreader Anna Andrews, who cross paths after their divorce when a woman is found murdered in their hometown. Jack soon becomes suspicious of Anna’s involvement in the case, until he himself becomes a suspect in his own investigation.

“The last three years have been such a wonderful whirlwind and I’m still pinching myself,” Feeney told THR. “I’m so thrilled to be working with Jessica Chastain, Kristen Campo, and the team at Endeavor Content. I love what they have planned for His & Hers, and I can’t wait to see Anna Andrews and Jack Harper brought to life on screen.”

Sometimes I Lie is also currently in development as a TV series, with Sarah Michelle Gellar set to star and Ellen DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production producing.