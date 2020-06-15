Sunny Hostin Reacts To ABC Firing Exec Who Reportedly Called ‘The View’ Host ‘Low Rent’: ‘I Was Really Disappointed’

Sunny Hostin reveals she was “hurt” after hearing that an ABC executive called her “low rent.”

During Monday’s episode of “The View”, the co-host addressed the alleged racist comments made by someone inside ABC News. Over the weekend, it was announced that ABC News senior vice president of talent and business affairs, Barbara Fedida, was placed on leave after she was accused of making racist remarks about Hostin, Robin Roberts and other Black employees at the network.

“I think I should say something. It was a tough weekend for me and I was really disappointed and saddened and hurt when I learned about the racist comments that were made, allegedly, about me, my colleagues and my dear friends,” Hostin said during Monday’s episode.

The co-host added that the comments “tells me that systemic racism touches everything and everyone in our society, regardless of social stature. No one is immune.”

But Hostin wants the racism to stop, “It’s the type of racism Black people deal with every single day and it has to stop. And I look forward to the results of what I hear is going to be an independent, external investigation. I felt very loved and supported by my colleagues, I felt supported by all of you. I know Meghan and I had at least an hour conversation this weekend. Whoopi, you were so supportive. Joy, you were so supportive. My executive producers were so supportive and I thank you all for that.”

“But again, this has got to stop,” she concluded. “I look forward to changes, if all of this is true, at ABC and our country.”

But thankfully, Hostin’s co-hosts have her back, Joy Behar said she was “very sorry” to see Hostin’s reaction, Meghan McCain said, “All of us have zero tolerance for any kind of racism or intolerance, period.”