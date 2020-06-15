Ellen DeGeneres Surprises 1st Responder And His Wife With Oodles Of Baby Gifts

Ellen DeGeneres is giving back to one deserving couple.

DeGeneres invited Cameron Crayton and La’Shay Crayton on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. The Harlem couple recently welcomed a baby, but unfortunately, someone broke into their car and stole their baby supplies.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Florida Family With A Special Gift

The comedian made it up to the new parents by gifting them every item DeGeneres gave away on her Mother’s Day show, including a car seat, baby stroller and various gift cards. Whatsmore, DeGeneres surprised the couple with a $20,000 prepaid card.

Cameron, a firefighter, also what work is like as a first responder during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ever since I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be a fireman and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve in that aspect,” Cameron explained. “So many people don’t get that chance, but I have that chance.”

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Gives Her Mom A Quarantine Haircut

“It gets hard sometimes, especially when you have to knock down the doors of some of your old co-workers and you find them passed away,” he continued. “Or even in your own firehouse, where several of the members contract the COVID-19.”

He concluded, “It’s pretty rough, but we have our hopes up and we’re staying positive.”