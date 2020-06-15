David Schwimmer’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Cleo Debuts New Shaved Hairdo

David Schwimmer’s 9-year-old daughter, Cleo, has got a brand new quarantine ‘do.

Over the weekend, her mom Zoë Buckman debuted Cleo’s new hairstyle on Instagram, with one of the photos showing the haircut in action.

“The world is saying ‘[burn] it down and rebuild’ and the babies are listening,” Buckman captioned the post. “I see how kids today challenge norms and standards in a way that we didn’t, and that, amongst other things, gives me hope!”

Some of the 34-year-old photographer’s celebrity friends showed their love for Cleo’s new look in the comments.

“She looks amazing,” Paloma Faith wrote.

Cush Jumbo also chimed in saying: “Oh GO Cleo!!! We can spud heads now.”

Cleo is the only child Buckman and the “Friends” star share together.

The former couple got married in 2010 before ending their relationship in 2017.