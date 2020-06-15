Anne-Marie Duff’s Most Embarrassing Moment Involved Joking About Her Sex Life To Prince Charles

Anne-Marie Duff has revealed her most embarrassing moment and it’s a doozy.

The “His Dark Materials” actress told The Observer that she once joked about her sex life with now ex-husband James McAvoy when Prince Charles had asked her if their busy careers left them any time to see each other.

“My most embarrassing moment involved Prince Charles. I was at a premiere with my ex-husband,” Duff recalled.

“Prince Charles said, ‘I suppose you two never see each other.’ I said, ‘We see each other in bed,’” she added.

Duff and McAvoy were married from 2006 to 2016 and share son, Brendan, 10.

Duff also spoke about how she feels about turning 50 in October.

“I’ll have a word with myself because everything is relative. You can be a miserable 23-year-old, then be pants-in-the-air happy at 50,” she said.

Fans can currently catch Duff in the three-part BBC drama “The Salisbury Poisonings” which airs on BBC1.