‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Cast Reunite 22 Years Later

The cast of “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” are getting together more than two decades after the show’s series finale.

Lead star Jane Seymour, Joe Lando (Byron Sully), William Shockley (Hank Lawson), Chad Allen (Matthew Cooper), Shawn Toovey (Brian Cooper), Alley Mills (Majorie Quinn), Frank Collison (Horace Bing), Henry Sanders (Robert E.), Jessica Bowman (Colleen Cooper), Jonelle Allen (Grace) and Jason Adams (Preston Lodge) caught up over Zoom.

The CBS stars reflected on their time on the set of the Western drama between 1993 and 1998. The cast also fondly remembered free concerts that Johnny Cash performed during his time guest-starring as Kid Cole.

Nostalgic fans can re-watch “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” on CBS All Access.