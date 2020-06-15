Fergie Brings Son Axl To Black Lives Matter Protests

Fergie is bringing her 6-year-old son to the frontline to learn about racial injustices.

The Black Eyed Peas alum shared videos from her time at the Black Lives Matter protests with little Axl, telling followers that ending racism “starts at home.”

In the clip shared to social media, Fergie and Axl walk on a sidewalk, wearing masks and gloves, with a sign reading “Racism Must Stop #BlackLivesMatter”.

Fergie has been very vocal about her support of the Black Lives Matter movement, joining the fight to end police brutality and social injustices the Black community faces.

“Thank you to all of the protestors who have stepped outside their homes during a global pandemic, come together with their communities, and stood up for change as the frontline against racial injustice,” she wrote to Instagram. “My unconditional allegiance is with all of you and with the entire #BlackLivesMatter movement. Let’s continue pushing forward so that the children of this nation don’t have to live in fear.”

“It’s a new time,” she continued. “It’s a new season. Let’s keep moving ahead for policy change!!!”

Fergie shares Axl with ex-husband Josh Duhamel.