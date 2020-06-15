John Stamos Celebrates Father’s Day With New Jewellery Line Benefiting Childhelp

John Stamos is bringing people together on Father’s Day.

Stamos, 56, shared an adorable photo of him and his son Billy, 2, on Monday. The photo was posted in conjunction with a new Father’s Day release from the actor’s St. Amos jewellery line. Stamos said 100 per cent of proceeds from the “A Father’s Love” bracelets would benefit Childhelp — an organization combatting child abuse and neglect.

“Fatherhood is the best thing to ever happen to me,” Stamos captioned the post. “In honour of my father and all the dads out there.”

Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, 38, welcomed their first child in April 2018. Billy is named after Stamos’ late father. You can purchase a bracelet here.