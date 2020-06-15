Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West’s 7th Birthday

By Jamie Samhan.

Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
North West turned 7 on Monday and the Kardashian family made sure to celebrate.

Kim Kardashian posted a sweet message about her oldest child that she shares with Kanye West.

“Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back,” the mom of four wrote.

North’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, also had a sweet tribute along with a collection of photos.

“You are so creative and talented and funny and kind and you have the biggest best heart… what a blessing you are Northie I love you to the moon and back and cherish every moment we get to be together,” Kris said in one of her two posts.

Kourtney Kardashian shared her well-wishes to “my Northie birthday girl” on Instagram.

my Northie birthday girl

The entire family also appears to be celebrating North’s birthday on Kanye’s Wyoming ranch where they have been quading and cuddling baby goats.

North is the oldest of Kim and Kanye’s children. They are also parents to Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

