Ed Westwick Releases ‘Gossip Girl’ ‘XOXO’ Face Mask To Benefit Ant-Racism Charity

Ed Westwick is here with the “Gossip Girl” accessory you didn’t know you needed.

On Sunday, Westwick teased his fans with the message, “Got a little something for you…Tomorrow 1pm.. Hint…. xoxo.”

It was the “xoxo” hint that sent “Gossip Girl” fans into overdrive.

On Monday, he followed it up with an “xoxo” facemask to benefit Kick It Out, a charity that helps “combat racism & discrimination for those who play, watch or work in football.”

However, some people complained that they got their hopes up for news of the “Gossip Girl” reboot and not a facemask.

“While a GG reboot would be a great distraction, this is not the time for distractions,” he added. “It is important we focus on the issues at hand, and do what we can to help, even if we think it’s something small.”

While there is a “Gossip Girl” reboot in the works, it has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.