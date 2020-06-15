‘Fuller House’ Cast Takes A BFF Quiz

The cast of “Fuller House” found out how much they really know about each other.

Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber linked up with Buzzfeed to take a “Fuller House” BFF (best friends forever) quiz. The actresses were challenged to identify each other’s birthdays, favourite films, celebrity crushes and more.



“I don’t know Andrea’s middle name!” Bure exclaimed. “You don’t know my middle name!” Barber laughed.

If you want to take the “Fuller House” BFF quiz for yourself, click here.