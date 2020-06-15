Lil Wayne Kisses Model Denise Bidot In New Photos

Lil Wayne seems to have a new love in his life.

Model Denis Bidot shared a collection of photos of her and Wayne, and they are clearly not exhibiting good social distancing. In one photo, the two flash sweet smiles while staring at the camera. In another, Bidot and Wayne share a steamy kiss.

Lil Wayne and Model Denise Bidot Go Instagram Official with Relationship Just Months After Splitting with Rumored FianceeCredit: Denise Bidot/Instagram

“Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened,” Bidot captioned the three pictures. “Us.”

Wayne, 37, and Bidot, 34, have gone public one month after the “Lolipop” rapper’s split from rumoured fiancée La’tecia Thoma. Wayne has yet to acknowledge the new relationship, but it is worth nothing Bidot is the only person he follows on Instagram.