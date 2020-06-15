Matthew Macfadyen Jokes ‘Succession’ Season 3 Script Better Be ‘Immaculate’ By The Time They Resume Filming

Matthew Macfadyen opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about what his biggest worry was when joining the HBO drama “Succession”.

DeGeneres started off saying that she thought he put on a great British accent for his new mini-series “Quiz” until she realized he is actually British and has been doing a fantastic American accent on “Succession”.

“That is the biggest compliment you could give me because I was really scared of the American accent,” Macfayden said on his video call from London.

Macfayden, who was supposed to be filming the third season of “Succession” right now but has been quarantined instead, said the first month of isolation was “lovely.”

“We were all together, I’ve got three teenagers and we haven’t really spent much time together over the last few years,” he added. “My wife is also an actress, so its been really good.”

Speaking about season 3, he joked that the scripts better be “immaculate.”

“The writers have had all this time to finesse so we aren’t expecting any re-writes,” Macfayden said.

Macfayden can currently be seen on “Quiz” based on the 2001 story of a couple who were accused of cheating on the British “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”.

“Quiz” airs Sundays on AMC.