Kathie Lee Gifford’s Daughter Ties The Knot In ‘Intimate’ Michigan Setting

Kathie Lee Gifford is a happy mother-in-law.

Kathie Lee’s daughter, Cassidy Gifford, recently tied the knot to fiancé Ben Wierda, Us Weekly confirmed. The wedding took place “in an intimate setting in his backyard in Michigan,” Cassidy’s rep told ET. “They’re planning on having a big celebration when it’s safe to do so in the future.”

“When the mother of the bride can’t contain her joy!!!” Kathie wrote via Instagram on June 6, alongside a photo of herself riding a tractor in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cassidy, 26, and Wierda’s, 30, engagement was announced in November by Kathie Lee.

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda I am beyond the moon and stars,” Kathie Lee wrote late last year. “Thank you, LORD!”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!