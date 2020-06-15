Kathie Lee Gifford’s Daughter Ties The Knot

Kathie Lee Gifford is a happy mother-in-law.

Kathie Lee’s daughter, Cassidy Gifford, recently tied the knot to fiancé Ben Wierda, Us Weekly confirmed. The wedding took place in Nashville, Tennessee.

RELATED: Alan Carr Looks Back At His Wedding

“When the mother of the bride can’t contain her joy!!!” Kathie wrote via Instagram on June 6, alongside a photo of herself riding a tractor in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cassidy, 26, and Wierda’s, 30, engagement was announced in November by Kathie Lee.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Celebrates 6-Year Wedding Anniversary

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda I am beyond the moon and stars,” Kathie Lee wrote late last year. “Thank you, LORD!”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!