Jeremy Piven Says Goodbye To His Beloved Bubba

Jeremy Piven is bidding farewell to his beloved buddy, Bubba.

Piven, 54, shared a black-and-white photo of the pair, revealing that his best friend has passed away.

“Bubba passed away today. He brought the spirits up to anyone who met him. I took him along with me everywhere and he’s a part of me,” the “Entourage” actor shared on Monday. “He died in my arms and it’s hard to stop crying.”

“2020 is consistent I will say that,” he continued, acknowledging the myriad of horrors this year has provided. “Going to burry him now so if you see me without him now you know why. Be good to one another please and toss a ball for him as he loved chasing them!”

Rest in peace, Bubba.