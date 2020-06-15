Dwayne Johnson Responds To High School Student Who Sent Him A Symbolic $7

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised a graduating high school student who answered his call for leadership.

On Monday, Johnson read a letter sent to him by Lorraine Angelakos, asking that the actor speak to her graduating class at Pompano Beach High School in Florida.

Referencing his video last week where he asked, “Where are you?”, Johnson said he “was speaking to leadership.”

“Where is that leader? Where is our leader who would step up to our country at this time, when our country is on its knees?” Johnson said. “I received a letter that gave me my answer.”

“Like you, I believe the same: As one door closes, another one opens,” Johnson said as he read Angelakos’ letter. “You just have to have the drive and willpower to go through that next door and give it your all.” “When I received this letter, it knocked me off my feet. It’s not what Lorraine is saying it’s how she’s saying it.”