Captain America Is Not Chris Evans’ Favourite Superhero: ‘Spider-Man Was My Childhood Hero’

Chris Evans is Captain America, but he would have loved to experience a day in the life of Spider-Man.

The “Avengers: Endgame” star revealed the special place Spider-Man has in his heart; however, slight snag, he is not too fond of full face masks.

“I love Captain America, but Spider-Man was my childhood hero,” Evans told SCMP, via ComicBook.com. “I would have loved doing scenes like attaching myself to the sides of buildings and trying to spring from one building to the next.”

“But I would have hated to wear Spider-Man’s mask,” he added. “I’m very claustrophobic, and I doubt whether I could have worn that kind of full suit and mask for hours a day on a set. I much prefer my Captain America outfit, which I think is cooler anyway!”

Evans never did don Spider-Man’s web-suit in an official capacity, but he did share screentime with Tom Holland’s terrific take on the web-head.