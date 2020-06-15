‘Ozark’ Cast Dish On Death, Drama And More

**The following article contains spoilers for season 3 of “Ozark”

The cast of “Ozark” is breaking down all the insider information from the hit Netflix series.

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Tom Pelphrey, Janet McTeer and Julia Garner caught up with SAG-AFTRA’s Mara Webster for an in-depth conversation at home.

RELATED: Byrde Family Reach Their Breaking Point In ‘Ozark’ Season 3

Garner said she signed her all-action fight scene with Linney one-day after the Emmys. Linney was rather humble with her response after being nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The death of Helen Pierce may have come as a shock to fans, but McTeer was privy to it from the getgo. McTeer said she knew the expiration date of her contract, so she came to the natural conclusion that Season 3 would be bad times for Pierce.

RELATED: Julia Garner Marries Foster The People Frontman Mark Foster

“I knew it was going to happen from the moment I signed my contract. I knew how many episodes I was doing,” McTeer laughed. “We rehearsed it so many times.”

Season 3 of “Ozark” premiered in its entirety on March 27.