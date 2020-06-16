‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ To Resume Production With Strict COVID-19 Safety Protocols In Place

“The Bold and the Beautiful” has become the first U.S. series to resume production following a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CBS soap will resume production on its current season on Wednesday, June 17 at Television City in Los Angeles, TVLine reported.

There’s no air date set yet, but bosses are reportedly hoping for the show to return in July.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Marks Birthday With Scaled-Down Ceremony Amid COVID-19

A rep shared, “The health and safety of our cast and crew are of foremost importance to us. We will be following all protocols set forth by the State, City, Television City, and the various guilds.”

Deadline added the cast and crew had been tested for coronavirus, with everyone reportedly working shorter days with staggered call times and a smaller amount of cast on set at one time.

They added that some of the scripts had been reworked to accommodate all of that. A COVID-19 coordinator, who will be on set at all times to make sure people follow the safety guidelines, has also been hired.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Calls On Justin Trudeau To Commit More To Global COVID-19 Funding

The news comes after L.A. County issued its “Reopening Protocol for Music, Television and Film Production,” laying out policies designed to protect employee health and measures to ensure physical distancing, last week.

All cast and crew are required to wear masks other than when they’re filming a scene.

It was revealed last month that “The Bold and the Beautiful” had been renewed by CBS until 2022.

The last original episode of the show aired in April. CBS have been airing repeat episodes since April 27.