‘Walking Dead’ Star Khary Payton Applauds His Transgender Son For Coming Out

By Corey Atad.

Khary Payton. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images
Khary Payton is proud of his son.

On Monday, the “Walking Dead” star shared a thread on Twitter applauding his 11-year-old transgender son Karter for coming out.

Payton said his son thought “it would be cool if I announced it on social media.”

The actor also shared how his son reacted to the idea that there might be trolls bullying him over coming out.

On Twitter Payton was celebrated for being a supportive father.

