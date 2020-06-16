‘Walking Dead’ Star Khary Payton Applauds His Transgender Son For Coming Out

Khary Payton is proud of his son.

On Monday, the “Walking Dead” star shared a thread on Twitter applauding his 11-year-old transgender son Karter for coming out.

Payton said his son thought “it would be cool if I announced it on social media.”

This my kid. One of the most happy, well-adjusted individuals I’ve ever known. My son, Karter. Karter with a K because it reminded him of my name. He chose it. You see, he was born female but has always identified as a boy. pic.twitter.com/PLJDcRTQGY — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) June 15, 2020

The actor also shared how his son reacted to the idea that there might be trolls bullying him over coming out.

Man, there is nothing more beautiful than watching your child feel the joy of exploring what it means to be true to themselves. This is his journey, and I am here for it. I hope you all have the opportunity to feel the unquenchable love that I am feeling right now. — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) June 15, 2020

On Twitter Payton was celebrated for being a supportive father.

This…. This warmed my heart. Say it with me: Black trans lives matter when they are alive. Black trans lives matter when they are alive. Black trans lives matter when they are alive. BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER WHEN THEY ARE ALIVE. PROTECT. AT. ALL. COSTS. https://t.co/SrqtChefRk — DragonTats (@BlckRainbow5) June 16, 2020

I would die for him https://t.co/N60a97bMdL — Megan Thee Socialist (@Namastaywoke) June 16, 2020