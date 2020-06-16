Michael Strahan Feared He Couldn’t ‘Raise His Voice’ As A Black Man At ABC

Michael Strahan is opening up about his experiences on television.

At a recent town hall on racism with former Disney CEO Bob Iger, the former “Live with Kelly and Michael” co-host reportedly got candid about his experiences at ABC.

“Michael said that there were some very tense situations with executives who got argumentative and loud on the show, and he was very aware he couldn’t speak up or raise his voice as he was worried he would be seen as threatening,” a source told Page Six.

Strahan also said that Kelly Ripa refused to meet him before his controversial departure from the show, adding, “I don’t hate her. I do respect her for what she can do at her job. I cannot say enough about how good she is at her job.”

A source tells Entertainment Tonight that Strahan was not specifically referring to “Live”, but to his work at ABC generally.

“A source close to Strahan and ABC who saw the town hall says that Michael’s comment referred to ABC , the full network—his exact words were ‘ at ABC’. He never mentioned ‘Live’ at all. He said he felt like he said he couldn’t speak up at the network, and needed to be careful about his tone (ie. didn’t want to come off as an angry black man). Everything else is pure speculation.”

The former NFL player was selected as Ripa’s co-host in September 2012. He stayed on with “Live” until 2016, before moving to co-anchor “Good Morning America” on a full-time basis.

Earlier this year, Strahan described feeling more like Ripa’s “sidekick” than a true partner on the show.