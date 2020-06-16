Keanu Reeves Is Auctioning Off A 15-Minute Zoom Date To Support Children’s Cancer Charity

One lucky fans is getting the chance to have a (virtual) date with Keanu Reeves.

The “Matrix” star is auctioning off a 15-minute virtual date over Zoom to raise money for the children’s cancer charity Camp Rainbow Gold.

The organization’s mission is to “provide emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho’s children diagnosed with cancer and their families.”

Along with the Keanu date, Camp Rainbow Gold is auctioning off a number of other experiences, including a 15-minute private Zoom concert from Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke, a guitar signed by Andy Grammer, a day at the spa and more.

The fundraiser auction closes on June 22.