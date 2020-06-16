Adele Insists ‘I May Destroy You’ Is The Best Thing She’s Seen On British TV In Years

Adele is a huge fan of Michaela Coel’s new series “I May Destroy You”.

The musician had nothing but great things to say about Coel’s show, insisting it was the best she’d seen on British TV for years.

Adele’s caption included, “It’s wholesome, uncomfortable, hilarious but terribly sad and then awkward… and then it makes you cough a bit for no reason and also makes you go put the kettle on, for no reason.

“You might pretend you need a pee and then you get a bit itchy, then it makes you ask your girls things you haven’t before.

The “Someone Like You” hitmaker insisted she’d “never felt so many emotions at once,” singing Coel’s praises.

A synopsis for the show reads, “Arabella (Coel), a young woman, struggles to remember the events that took place during her night out with friends. However, she soon realizes that she was drugged and taken advantage of.”