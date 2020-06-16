‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Wants Another Shot At 007: ‘Who Doesn’t Want Another Scottish Bond?!’

Sam Heughan had a taste at life as James Bond and he still craves it.

Heughan, 40, was considered for the role of Agent 007 back when producers were casting for “Casino Royale”. Daniel Craig is expected to depart from the franchise following the upcoming release of “No Time To Die” and so there will be a void to fill.

“Obviously it’s a dream for every actor,” Heughan told ITV’s “This Morning with Philip & Holly” on Tuesday. “I auditioned for it back when they were doing ‘Bond 21’ — when Daniel Craig was cast in ‘Casino Royale’ and I think a lot of actors were seen in the U.K.”

“Of course it would be a dream role,” the “Outlander” actor said. “And a Scottish Bond, who doesn’t want to see another Scottish Bond?!”

Heughan, Henry Cavill, and Sam Worthington were all considered for the role of Bond in “Casino Royale”. Actors rumoured to be in the running for the next iteration of 007 include James Norton, Idris Elba, Richard Madden, and Tom Hiddleston.