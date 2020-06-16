Hal Johnson Reveals He Started ‘Body Break’ To Battle Racism At TSN, Receives Apology

Hal Johnson is addressing the origins of “Body Break”.

In a new video posted to the fitness show’s YouTube channel, Johnson reveals “Body Break” was “started to combat racism.”

He explained that it all started in 1988 when he went to TSN wanting to be a sports reporter. He was initially hired, but then things took a turn.

“At 2 o’clock that afternoon, I got a phone call and he said sorry, but the higher-ups said because I’m Black and they already had Mark Jones… they don’t want to have two black reporters,” Johnson recalled. “I was obviously very disappointed.”

In another episode along his journey, Johnson recalled shooting a commercial for Woodbine Racetrack along with a white man and white woman. At one point, the white woman was moved so she wasn’t standing next to Johnson.

When he asked about it later, he was told, “Well, the client really didn’t want you next to the white girl, because God forbid, somebody might think you’re with the white girl.’

Johnson said that he didn’t get mad. Instead, he thought up ways he could combat the industry’s racism.

After meeting his partner Joanne McLeod, the two went back to TSN with a pitch for a series idea that would become “Body Break”.

The network apparently loved the idea but raised concerns about having a Black man partnered with a white woman on the air, offering to produce the show if he were replaced with a white man.

Finally, Johnson and McLeod approached Participaction and got the show off the ground.

“Without TSN inspiring me to go that route, without the racism that they displayed, without the racism of June 8, 1988, by that client at Woodbine Racetrack, all those little things created ‘Body Break’.”

Johnson added, “We’re happy to have hopefully given health and fitness tips to Canadians for 32 years, but also enlightened you that we can all live, work and play together, regardless of our ability, disability, or skin colour.”

On Tuesday, TSN responded to Johnson’s account with an apology on social media.

“We apologize to Hal Johnson for the racism he experiences at TSN beginning in 1988, a shameful part of our part, and thank him for sharing his story as a reminder of the impact of racism in Canadian media that continues to this day,” the network said.