Prince William Makes Surprise Video Call To Family Shielding Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Duke of Cambridge speaks with Leanne and five-year-old Kaydyn, who has cystic fibrosis, at their home in Corby, Northamptonshire, U.K

Prince William makes a surprise video call to a woman and her young son in a segment set to air on Tuesday’s “The One Show”.

The Duke of Cambridge speaks with Leanne and five-year-old Kaydyn, who has cystic fibrosis, at their home in Corby, Northamptonshire, U.K.

Leanne and Kaydyn have been shielding for the past three months but as the lockdown rules start to ease, the pair have been outside twice for walks around the countryside.

RELATED: Prince William Is Joined By Athletes To Discuss Mental Health: ‘It’s Vital’

The BBC explains, “Initially Kaydyn was frustrated about being forced to stay inside — now he is very nervous about leaving the house.”

Tomorrow night @MrMichaelBall and @MissAlexJones will be chatting live to @DarceyOfficial and @GaryLineker.

Plus @KensingtonRoyal, Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge makes a surprise video call to one of the many families still shielding!

See you back on @BBCOne from 7pm. pic.twitter.com/Ennk217bcf — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) June 15, 2020

Shelby Lynch, a 21-year-old from Leeds, who has spinal muscular atrophy type 2 and is on a ventilator 24 hours a day, also appears in the special film.

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton Thank Australian First Responders

Lynch can be seen leaving her home for the first time in weeks to have a socially distanced meeting with her boyfriend.

“He had been feeling a little down so it was nice to see his face light up,” she says.

William has been taking part in numerous video calls over the past few months.

He’s also been speaking out about mental health and his Heads Up campaign, especially as people attempt to figure out a new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.