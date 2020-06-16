RuPaul Is So Good At ‘Family Feud’ He Doesn’t Even Need To Hear The Question

RuPaul is the Queen of “Family Feud”.

On the latest celebrity episode of the game show, the “Drag Race” star kicked things off by hitting his buzzer too early.

Host Steve Harvey was mid-sentence when RuPaul said he assumed the full question was, “Name a way a woman can flirt with a man without him thinking that she’s a whore.”

As Harvey looked on stunned, RuPaul added, “That’s what I was thinking that you were gonna say. So I’m gonna go with that.”

He then went ahead and offered up the answer, “By batting her eyelashes,” to which the host responded, “This is not how you play the game!”

Harvey checked the answer anyway. Watch the clip to see how RuPaul fared.