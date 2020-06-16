Ruth B Releases Powerful New Track ‘If I Have A Son’, Written About George Floyd’s Death

Ruth B has released her new track, “If I Have A Son”, about racism and the death of George Floyd.

The Edmonton singer confirmed she’d be donating proceeds from the track to the following organizations: Campaign Zero, Black Youth Helpline, Hope Ethiopia, and True North Aid.

She wrote on Twitter, “I think we all remember where we were and what we were doing the first time we saw the George Floyd video. Its impact on the world is unprecedented.

“For many it is unfathomable but for Black people everywhere, this is all too real.”

The musician added in a statement, according to Just Jared, “’If I Have a Son’ is an honest reflection of how I have been feeling. The murder of George Floyd has served as a wake up call for a lot of people, but for Black people everywhere, this has always been a reality.”

“I hope that one day we live in a world where I don’t have to be afraid to have kids solely because of the colour of their skin. It has been awe inspiring to see the unity and change that is already happening because of George Floyd. I pray for justice for all.”