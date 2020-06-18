Zac Brown Band Debuts At-Home Performance For ‘The Man Who Loves You The Most’ As A Tribute To His Daughters

Zac Brown Band is giving fans the perfect song just in time for Father’s Day.

Written, recorded and produced from the depths of quarantine, “The Man Who Loves You The Most” is a tribute to a father’s unconditional love for his daughter.

The timely new track is a special reminder of the importance of home and family connection, especially during these times.

“I hope you find a guy that treats you right / On your wedding night, I’ll raise a toast / Hope he understands / I’ll always be the man that loves you the most,” sings lead singer Zac Brown in the tearjerker.

The song draws on Brown’s own reflections raising his four young daughters.

“Since we can’t tour, this is the first time in years I’ve been able to spend an extended period of time at home with my kids. I’m blessed with four incredible daughters, this song is a constant reminder that their dad loves them unconditionally,” says Brown.

Adds the Grammy Award-winner: “We miss connecting with everyone out on the road, but we are lucky to be able to create and share new music in the meantime and hope our fans enjoy this beautiful reminder of the importance of family.”

The lead singer originally debuted the heartfelt song while appearing on John Krasinski’s hit web series “Some Good News” (“SGN”) back in May.

The singer surprised a couple’s virtual wedding to sing the emotional new ballad and had everyone in tears.

Listen to “The Man Who Loves You The Most” above.