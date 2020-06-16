Eva Marcille Exits ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’: ‘I Believe My Time Is Up’

After three seasons, Eva Marcille will part ways with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

The 35-year-old made the surprising announcement on Tuesday’s episode of “Rickey Smiley Morning Show”.

“I appreciate the bond of friendship that I’ve made with my castmates and strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers of Bravo,” she said.

“I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.”

Marcille added: “I look forward to serving the community on ‘Ricky Smiley Morning’ show and finding other ways to be a voice during this transformational time during our country for people of colour.”

The mom of three joined the franchise in 2017 before becoming a full-fledged housewife for season 11 of the series.

“The time that I spent on ‘Housewives’ I enjoyed myself. I cried, I laughed, I obviously fought,” she recalled. “Most importantly, I made some great friendships with some beautiful women.

“I believe my time is up. I have a six-year-old daughter and two young boys still in diapers. They are 24 hours a day and there is a lot of work to be done. I decided to spend my time and energy focusing on my kids and my community, and not so much reality show business,” Marcille revealed.

Despite her sudden exit, the “America’s Next Top Model” winner has nothing but love for her castmates.

“I love every single one of those Black women. They are all queens all in their own right. They are stars and I wish them the most successful season and transformational season 13 that ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ has ever seen.”

