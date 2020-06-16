Lance Bass Says Jax Taylor Is ‘Stepping Down’ From Joint Venture; Taylor’s Rep Disagrees

There seems to be some confusion between Just Add X business partners Lance Bass and Jax Taylor.

The *NSYNC star and “Vanderpump Rules” personality recently launched the drink mixer company. Since then, Taylor’s name has been brought up alongside Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, both of whom were fired for racist behaviour.

A Change.org petition with nearly 5,000 signatures calls for Taylor’s removal from the program. The heat stems from inflammatory comments Taylor made about Faith Stowers, as well as a history of problematic comments.

“It’s gonna cost him everything,” Bass recently said on his “Daily Popcast” podcast, per E! News. “And he’s stepping down from Just Add X, which you know, we have to.”

“You know, we can’t be involved and associated with any of this going down,” the singer added. “We have to do the right thing.”

Taylor’s rep spoke with E! News and insists the reality star is still very much a part of the Just Add X brand.

“Last week, the Just Add X website had been hacked, showcasing some hateful slurs, which Jax felt horrible about,” said the rep. “In an emotional state, Jax had texted Lance and the Just Add X team offering to step down from the company if that was the direction they wanted to take.

“The team immediately followed up with a phone call with Lance and the team reassured and fully supported him,” the rep continued. “It was decided that Jax would continue to stay on the team and that they all had his back given these unpredictable times.”

Taylor was apparently blindsided by Bass’ public statements.

“The statements from Lance on the podcast today are not only untrue but also extremely confusing and shocking, to say the least,” the statement asserted. “Jax is still very much a partner and founder of Just Add X and supports the team and the brand whole-heartedly.

“This has been a tough time for everyone involved, especially with the critical state of Brittany’s mother in the ICU, their focus has been on that.”