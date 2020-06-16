Harry And Meghan’s Stay In Canada Reportedly Cost Taxpayers Over $56,000

Canadians shelled out a pretty penny for Harry and Meghan Markle’s stay in the country.

According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, documents show the RCMP spent a total of $56,384 on overtime and logistics, in order to provide security for the ex-royals’ brief move to Canada.

“For months, the Trudeau government refused to even acknowledge Canadian taxpayers were on the hook for Harry and Meghan’s security costs,” Aaron Wudrick, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation said. “Now we know the answer is yes – to the tune of at least $50,000.”

The documents show the costs incurred as of January 2020, and do not include salaries and other costs after that date.

After spending several months living on Vancouver Island, Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles in March.