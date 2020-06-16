Randy Newman Sings ‘Mr. President (Have Pity On The Working Man)’ On ‘Tonight Show’

Randy Newman’s song “Mr. President (Have Pity on the Working Man)” has aged very well, or unwell, depending on how you view it.

Newman appeared remotely on Monday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. Newman, 76, performed the track from his 1974 album, Good Old Boys.

“This is a song I wrote back in the Pleistocene Era. But it’s become relevant again,” Newman told Fallon before singing, “Maybe you’re cheatin’/Maybe you’re lyin’/Maybe you have lost your mind/Maybe you only think about yourself.”

At the time of writing, “Mr. President” referred to Richard Nixon, though the lyrics remain relevant, particularly with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic: “I know it may sound funny/But people ev’ry where are runnin’ out of money/We just can’t make it by ourself.”