Kelly Clarkson Performs Incredible Cover Of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Chain Of Fools’

Kelly Clarkson is back with another epic “Quaraoke” performance.

Clarkson, who is now back in Los Angeles after quarantining at her Montana ranch, started the clip by telling viewers, “It’s a complicated time. It’s a time to reflect, listen and connect with each other. But sometimes we also need to balance it and take time for ourselves.

“I’m happy to say my band and I have continued to make some fun music.”

She then belted out an incredible cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools”.

Clarkson’s latest performance comes after she honoured those protesting oppression and racism with a cover of U2’s hit single “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”.

She also revealed that members of her staff had begun to #StartTheConversation by sharing their own experiences with racism.

“It is an honest and sometimes difficult dialogue but we have always strived to be a show about connection and we want to walk the walk every day,” Clarkson said. “Even when it is hard.”

The singer then urged others to share their own stories using the #StartTheConversation hashtag.