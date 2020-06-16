Jon Pardi Debuts Stunning Music Video For ‘Ain’t Always The Cowboy’

By Katie Colley.

Jon Pardi heads back to his California roots in the new music video for “Ain’t Always the Cowboy”.

Co-written by Josh Thompson and Brandon Kinney, the emotional song sees the singer crooning about his love of the West and barrel racing while turning the tables on a breakup.

“It ain’t always the cowboy / That ain’t got a lot of hang around / Ain’t got no settle down in their boots / Gone’s just what they do,” sings the CMA Award-winner, while playing his guitar in a scenic desert.

The video, directed by Carlos Ruiz, follows the narrative of a woman who spends her days horseback riding while her love interest longs for just a little more time with her.

#AintAlwaysTheCowboy video out now!

In the end, he accepts the fact that she’s headed down a different road to chase her dreams and their relationship comes to an end.

“Ain’t Always the Cowboy” is the second-highest streamed song off his ACM-nominated album Heartache Medication.

