Jon Pardi Debuts Stunning Music Video For ‘Ain’t Always The Cowboy’

Jon Pardi heads back to his California roots in the new music video for “Ain’t Always the Cowboy”.

Co-written by Josh Thompson and Brandon Kinney, the emotional song sees the singer crooning about his love of the West and barrel racing while turning the tables on a breakup.

“It ain’t always the cowboy / That ain’t got a lot of hang around / Ain’t got no settle down in their boots / Gone’s just what they do,” sings the CMA Award-winner, while playing his guitar in a scenic desert.

The video, directed by Carlos Ruiz, follows the narrative of a woman who spends her days horseback riding while her love interest longs for just a little more time with her.

In the end, he accepts the fact that she’s headed down a different road to chase her dreams and their relationship comes to an end.

“Ain’t Always the Cowboy” is the second-highest streamed song off his ACM-nominated album Heartache Medication.