Katy Perry, Adam Lambert & More To Lead ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ Benefit For The LGBTQ+ Community

The world may still be under lockdown but that can’t stop Pride.

Variety reported on Tuesday that Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, and more are set to star in the upcoming “Can’t Cancel Pride” COVID-19 benefit for the LGBTQ+ community.

RELATED: Joey King Lists The Reasons Why Pride Month Is Important

Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Sia, and Ricky Martin are among those who will also feature during the virtual benefit, which is being put together by iHeartMedia and Procter & Gamble to “raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ+ communities impacted by COVID-19.”

The one-hour special will stream on Facebook, Instagram, and on iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com on June 25 at 9 p.m. local time.

RELATED: Jeremy Pope Says Pride Parade ‘Helped Me Stand On My Own’

“This is a unique opportunity to focus on the heart and soul of the community and the movement we serve across the country, allowing access for everyone,” said Rob Smith, founder and CEO of the Phluid Project and a member of the ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ advisory committee. “Celebrating virtually affords us the opportunity to touch people in communities across the country and ensure that we are broadly able to showcase the incredible diversity and intersectionality of the LGBTQ+ community.”