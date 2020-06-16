Kelly Clarkson Says She’s Had Images Of Naked Girls ‘Shoved In Front’ Of Her And Told ‘This Is What You’re Competing With’

Kelly Clarkson opens up about her experience with body shaming in a new interview with Glamour U.K.

Clarkson discusses singers’ body image — females in particular — with the interviewer mentioning Adele and her recent weight loss.

The star shares, “I’ve had this discussion with many females in the industry. I felt more pressure from people actually when I was thin, when I was really thin and not super healthy because I just was worn out, just working so hard and not keeping healthy habits.”

She adds that there was a point when she had magazines “shoved in front” of her and told, “This is what you’re competing with and we’ve got to compete with it.”

Clarkson continues, “I can’t compete with that. That’s not even my image. That’s not who I am. That’s who they are. We’re all different and it’s okay. I fought more when I was thinner than I do now, because now I just walk in and I just look at them like, ‘I dare you to say something. I’m happy in my life. I’ll work on me in my time!'”

Despite the interviewer’s shock, Clarkson says: “Naked! There would be a chick naked on the cover. I’m not joking, literally naked. I was like, ‘Unless I’m doing an “SNL” skit and this is a comedy thing, I’m never going to pull it off!’

“Even in my thinnest, most fit moment, it’s just not my personality to be naked on the front of a magazine. Mind you, my [ex] husband will tell you, I am totally okay with nudity. I think it is a beautiful thing. I think all of our bodies, whether you’re male or female, we were very beautiful beings.”

Clarkson insists she being hired by “The Voice” had nothing to do with her appearance.

“I got on the number 1 television show at my heaviest point, because it was right after I had kids and it was like they didn’t care,” she tells the mag. “Paul hired me from NBC because he loved my personality, he loved that I connect with people and I’m really raw and real. It had nothing to do with my sex appeal or my look aesthetically. It had to do with me as a person. I think it’s really up to artists to force people to have that mentality.”