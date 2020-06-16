Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel Brosnahan, Benedict Cumberbatch Star In New Podcast ‘STOR14S’ To Raise COVID-19 Relief For Africa

Celebs are bringing children’s stories to life for a good cause.

On Tuesday, the GEANCO Foundation announced the launch of the new podcast “STOR14S”, a new global series featuring short stories by children, narrated by world-renowned stars, premiering June 18.

Russell Brand, Rachel Brosnahan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jeff Daniels,

Thandie Newton, David Oyelowo, Zoe Saldana and more are set to narrate stories for the 14-episode podcast.

“STOR14S” will also help raise money for GEANCO’s coronavirus relief and aid efforts in Africa.

“I am really happy to be lending my voice to this creative effort to support GEANCO’s critically important coronavirus initiatives in Nigeria, through the power of storytelling,” Oyelowo said. “I’m also delighted that my friends from the entertainment industry have joined me in bringing attention to a continent that is especially vulnerable to the effects of this pandemic.”

Stories featured in the podcast will take listeners to secret underground tunnels, mysterious bookshops and fictional African empires.