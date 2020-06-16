The Queen Is Missing Royal Ascot For The First Time In Her 68-Year Reign

The Queen, 94, is breaking a royal tradition by not attending this year’s Royal Ascot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’ll be the first time in Her Majesty’s 68-year reign that she’ll have missed the horse racing event. Even pregnancy, a speech to Parliament or an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease never kept Queen Elizabeth II away in the past.

The five-day equestrian event began on Tuesday without spectators, the royal carriage procession and trophy presentations.

Despite not attending the event, which is taking place June 16-20, the Queen did still write the introduction to the race cards, as she normally would.

“I send my best wishes to the thousands of racing professionals and enthusiasts who will join me in celebrating this year’s Royal Ascot,” her message read. “In these challenging times, we are once again delighted to welcome the best horses and jockeys from across the world and pay tribute to those who have helped make this race meeting possible.”

“This year Ascot will feel different for many, as it is so often a chance for friends, families and colleagues to gather together and enjoy a shared passion,” the Queen continued. “I am sure however, that with the valiant efforts of the organizers, owners, trainers and stable staff, it will remain one of Britain’s finest sporting occasions and a highlight of the racing calendar.”

The Queen will most likely be watching the races on television from Windsor Castle, where she’s been quarantining with her husband Prince Philip, who just turned 99, since March.

The monarch has several horses running over the coming days, including First Receiver, ridden by Frankie Dettori in the Queen’s racing colours, on Wednesday.

As an owner, the Queen will have access to a virtual Royal Ascot parade ring while viewing her horses. She has won almost $10 million in prize money from horse racing in the past three decades.

“Whilst the ultimate experience of being at Royal Ascot sadly isn’t possible this year, we hope that what we are planning will make ownership at home as special as possible,” said Nick Smith, director of racing and public affairs at Ascot.

Ascot is also inviting fans across the globe to dress up and wear Royal Ascot’s unofficial trademark – a hat – and to share selfies on social media.

