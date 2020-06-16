Big Time Rush Performs Acoustic Version Of ‘Worldwide’

Big Time Rush performs “Worldwide” while worlds apart.

Logan Henderson, James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega and Kendall Schmidt had a socially distant reunion to perform their hit song. The former Nickelodeon musical comedy group was inspired to share the performance after recently connecting with fans.

“These challenging times around the world have made us want to connect with all of you so much,” the group wrote on Instagram. “They have also made us want to stay connected with each other. We got inspired to record and sing together again seeing how many smiles our check-in video created weeks back.”

“We spent some time recently recording one of our favourite songs (safely apart) and wanted to share it with you all as our small way of saying thank you,” they continued. “We are sending love to all of you WORLDWIDE. Please take care of yourselves, take care of each other, pls take care of all of your fellow neighbours. We’ll be thinking about you.”

Big Time Rush first reunited back in April.