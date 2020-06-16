Jimmy Kimmel Is Returning To Host The Emmys For The Third Time This Fall

The Emmys are bringing back an old hand to host this year’s show.

I don't know where or how or even why we are doing this, but we are and I am hosting it! The 72nd #Emmy Awards – Sunday, September 20th on @ABCNetwork @TelevisionAcad — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 16, 2020

On Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel took to social media to confirm he will host for the 72nd annual awards show recognizing the best in television.

“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” Kimmel wrote.

Last year, the ceremony, which aired on Fox, went ahead without a host. Kimmel, meanwhile, has hosted the show twice before, in 2012 and 2016.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be broadcast one Sept. 20, though it is not yet clear whether the show will be aired live in-person or virtually.

Kimmel has also hosted the Oscars twice, as well as the 2012 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

Nominations for the Emmy Awards will be announced on July 28.