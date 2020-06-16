Justin Timberlake Calls For ‘Justice For Breonna Taylor,’ Hands Over Instagram To Black Lives Matter Activists

Justin Timberlake is using his massive reach as a platform for Black activists.

Timberlake, 39, announced Tuesday on Instagram that he would hand over his social media channels to those spearheading the Black Lives Matter movement. The “Trolls World Tour” actor said he has been speaking with Black politicians and advocates to learn how he can best support the cause.

“A few days ago I posted a list of organizations that had been on the ground doing good work assuring that the world knows that Black Lives Matter,” Timberlake shared. “I’ve been talking to a lot of these organizations about how I can use my channels to push their message out, to get petitions signed, to encourage people to have the hard conversations.”

“I’m going to have some of the people behind these organizations,” he continued. “To tell you about the work they have been doing, the steps they are taking to make this very, very necessary change. And to share how you and your friends and family can get involved.”

On Tuesday, the “True Colors” singer handed the reigns to Colour of Change president Rashad Robinson. American politician Stacy Abrams will also be involved down the line.

Timberlake urged his audience to “please watch and please listen,” before punctuating his video with, “Justice for Breonna Taylor.”

Taylor, 26, was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers on March 13 after police executed a no-knock search warrant at her Kentucky apartment. The no-knock search was conducted because someone in police custody had a prior relationship with Taylor. No drugs were found at her residence.